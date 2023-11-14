Claas’s new 653hp Xerion 12.650, the self-proclaimed most powerful continuously variable transmission tractor in the world, has won the 2024 tractor of the year accolade at Agritechnica this week.

Having not featured in any of the four winning categories over the past four years, Claas has bounced back to scoop the prestigious Tractor of the Year for 2024 with its new Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac. It fought off competition in the final from the Fendt 600 series, the Massey Ferguson 9S and the Valtra S416.

The Tractor of the Year (TOTY) is an international award where a jury of 25 independent judges are assigned to select the best tractor in the European market.

The accolade has been on the go since 1998 and was presented at Agritechnica in Germany this week. Each year, four tractors come out trumps across the four categories.

Claas, McCormick, Landini and Fendt have shared the spoils for 2024, with the 2023 titles having been shared by Fendt, McCormick, New Holland and JCB.

Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac

The main TOTY award is dedicated to open-field tractors without restrictions. With its new Xerion 12.650, Claas offers an output of 653hp, which is sourced from a Mercedes-Benz engine. The manufacturer claims the Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac is the most powerful continuously variable transmission tractor in the world.

The structure maintains the Xerion tractor’s long tradition with a 50:50 distribution on the two steering axles. It has a hydraulic pump capacity of up to 537l/min and a new cab with four-point suspension.

It features the latest generation of the Cmatic continuously variable transmission (ZF ECCOM 5.5) with four mechanical ranges, assisted by the Cemos learning-based assistance system and information input to optimise transmission, traction and ballasting.

It comes with customisable packages for Isobus and precision agriculture, such as online and offline activity management, section control and variable rate application.

All of this is displayed on a 12in Cemis 1200 terminal using the well-known Cebis control concept.

McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive

McCormick has secured the best utility accolade with its X5.120. This award is reserved for multi-purpose utility vehicles with four-cylinder engine (70-150hp) and a maximum operating weight of 10,500kg.

The McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive.

The X5.120 P3-Drive churns out 114hp from the four-cylinder FTP F36 Stage V 3.6l engine.

The automated powershift transmission allows for automatic shifting up to 12 gears, controlled through the SmartPilot joystick.

It has an empty weight of 4t with a maximum allowable load of up to 7t.

The onboard technological package includes the advanced driving system (ADS) dedicated to advanced steering functions, including automatic wheel realignment and direction maintenance on uneven terrain.

It features integrated functions for Isobus connectivity, precision steering, fleet management and remote diagnostics.

Landini Rex 4-120 GT RoboShift Dynamic

Landini landed the best of specialised award, which is for tractors that are suitable for orchards, vineyards, hills and mountains.

With the Landini Rex4 120 GT Roboshift Dynamic, the standout feature is the transmission, boasting an electro-actuated robotic system that operates on both the three speeds under load and the four base gears.

The Landini Rex 4-120 GT RoboShift Dynamic.

This is complemented by the auto power shift (APS) function for automatic gear shifting with adjustable responsiveness.

A multifunction joystick simultaneously controls the transmission, PTO, engine rpm and electro-hydraulic distributor.

The machine is ready to integrate with assisted guidance systems for precision farming operations. The Zero Shock System cab suspension, combined with the suspended cab and axle, ensures on-board comfort.

Fendt e 107 V Vario

Fendt secured the sustainable TOTY award, which rewards the most innovative tractor in terms of environmental impact.

The electric Fendt e 107 V Vario was shown in narrow vineyard form and is available to order with deliveries starting in 2024. It has a 55kW (74hp) engine and a 100kWh battery.

The Fendt e 107 V Vario.

The battery is about 50% larger than the 64kW unit now common in cars with decent ranges.

While under maximum power this would only give two hours’ use, in practice for vineyard work, a battery life of five hours is anticipated. Fendt says the battery can be fully recharged in five hours.

Fendt also showed a front-mounted fuel cell pod that acts as a range extender. It uses methanol to deliver hydrogen to a fuel cell, which generates electricity. Unlike the tractor, this component is not market ready but does show working time extension possibilities.