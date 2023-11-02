The new TractorMaster sizes are 600/70R34 front and 620/70R42 rear for tractors.

Continental has launched new sizes of its TractorMaster and CompactMaster agricultural tyres.

It says the tyres have been designed to improve the fuel efficiency of higher-horsepower machines by reducing rolling resistance.

These are the new TractorMaster 600/70R34 front and 620/70R42 rear for tractors and a 500/70R24 CompactMaster tyre for larger telehandlers and loaders.

According to the manufacturer, the TractorMaster was the most fuel efficient of all premium brand tyres in tests carried out by the German agricultural society Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG).

It said it was also 3% faster over the same distance and used less fuel to complete the same task.

To further extend the sizes available, Continental will be adding a 620/70R42 rear tyre in the near future.

Reduce fuel consumption

“Higher horsepower tractors are being chosen to reduce fuel consumption during heavy draft work,” explains Continental agricultural tyre specialist Tom Godwin.

"Tracked machines are not as versatile as a high-horsepower tractor on tyres, so Continental has developed the TractorMaster to provide grip while minimising ground compaction and fuel consumption.

"The TractorMaster has a single bead filament construction and features our patented N.flex nylon layer, which helps the tyre to retain its roundness, even when working in stony soils or stubbles," he said.

Loader tyres

Continental has also launched a new size of loader tyre.

The new sizes join 110 existing tyres that Continental has developed since relaunching its agricultural tyre division in 2017.

It is available in two tread types - the AG, which is designed for agriculture, and the EM, which has a tread pattern better suited to hard-surface logistics.

The new sizes join 110 existing tyres that Continental has developed since relaunching its agricultural tyre division in 2017.