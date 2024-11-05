The Cooney Furlong Machinery Company, the Irish importer and distributor of the Austrian-built Göweil and Swedish-manufactured Väderstad machinery ranges, will showcase machines from each brand at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

Front and centre of the Göweil equipment range will be the G1 F125 Kombi baler/wrapper unit.

The pickup on the G1 F125 is equipped with a pendulum suspension, creating a swing range of 150mm. Fitted with six tine bars, it has a 570mm diameter rotor. The chopping unit is fitted with 30 knives. The bale chamber has 18 rollers, each 4mm thick. It comes standard with a net and film-binding unit and can be equipped with a dual binding unit.

The trailed Carrier 300 features a row of cross boards and two rows of 12, 470mm discs.

The combi baler unit will be supported by a number of Göweil attachments, including a round bale grab, bale squeeze and a bale shears.

Alongside Göweil, Cooney Furlong will also be showcasing a selection of Väderstad kits such as the trailed Cultus 300 model and a railed Carrier 300.

The Cultus 300 is a 10-legged machine equipped with 80mm marathon points and mixing shins to maximise soil mixing performance. A levelling disc arrangement is also included to prevent ridging, while the rear rubber packer roller provides a firm seedbed. On the other hand, the Carrier 300 is a trailed disc harrow equipped with a cross board to help break down and shatter heavy clods. The unit comes with 24 large 470mm true cut discs distributed across two rows, and a rubber packer roller for a firm seedbed.