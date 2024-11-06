The 6m Greenkeeper features three rows of 10mm tines.

Alan Douglas Farm Machinery to display Zocon harrow range

Co Kildare machinery dealer, Alan Douglas Farm Machinery will display the Zocon range of harrows and grassland rejuvenation equipment of which it is the Irish importer and distributor of.

On display will be a 6m Greenkeeper tine harrow fitted with a Zocon Z300 air seeder.

Features of the harrow include a fully galvanised heavy duty, hydraulic folding frame. Behind the front levelling board are three rows of 10mm double tines of which their aggressiveness can be adjusted through 12 stages.

In transport position the unit folds to 2,715mm and weighs 830kg. The Greenkeeper comes fitted with LED lights.

A 5m Zocon chain harrow will also be present on the stand.

It is equipped with heavy duty cast-iron elements that can be used from both sides. The design uses laser cut hooks and reinforced corners, hinges and skids for additional strength. In its 5m hydraulic folding configuration, it weights 635kg.

Also, from the Zocon range, a fully galvanised bale squeeze will be displayed.

Sure to attract attention, there will be two restored classic Renault 155.54 Turbo tractors married up to the Zocon harrows. Other equipment on show will include a Trioliet Solomix 2 diet feeder, Teagle Tomahawk 8200 straw blower and a 300cfm AH PTO tractor compressor.