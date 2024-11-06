Egmont Agri, the Irish importer and distributor of the Polish-built Samasz and Metal-Fach equipment ranges is set to put on a wide-ranging display of machines at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.
The Cork-based firm will also announce that it is now the Irish importer of the Unia equipment range.
The Polish manufacturer, Unia offers a full range of equipment including ploughs, cultivators, seed drill, balers as well as fertiliser and lime spreader just to name a few of its offerings.
Set to make its debut at Punchestown will be an RCW 45, 8t lime/fertiliser spreader. Working width ranges from 10m-36m for granular fertiliser applications and 8m-16m for lime. Egmont will also showcase a 3m seed drill and a 6m Unia tine weeder.
Samasz
From its Samasz division, Egmont Agri will showcase an eight-rotor tedder model, a Samba 241 2.4m plain disc mower, a Twist centre delivery ground drive rake, alongside a MegaCut non-conditioner butterfly mower combination and the new GigaCut KDD conditioner butterfly mowers with Isobus controls.
A selection of Metal-Fach machines including a 3m disc harrow and U 490 Novalis Trio stubble cultivator will also be on display.
Other equipment will include a bale trailer with a hydraulic folding side from Northern Irish manufacturer, Numac of which Egmont Agri carries the agency for.
The new GigaCut KDD 911 STH mower combination is now available with Isobus controls.
