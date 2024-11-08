The new and improved MX U500 front loader series will make its Irish debut at the FTMTA show.

Farmec, the Irish importer and distributor of SIP, MX, Twose and Sulky (Sky Agriculture) ranges will exhibit the latest offerings from each of its brands.

One product in particular making its first FTMTA show appearance is the U500 front loader series from MX.

First seen at Agritechnica last year, the U500 range includes 16 models with lift heights ranging from 3.5m to 4.5m, suiting tractors from 40hp through to 260hp.

The new series is available with or without mechanical self-levelling and replaces the popular U50 series.

The structural elements of the U500 has been fully redesigned to improve visibility and overall functionality. The three-segment boom is slimmer than before with an overall lower, more rounded design. All hydraulic and electric services are fully integrated within the boom for better protection, visibility and an overall cleaner look.

Both the lift and headstock rams on the U500 sit closer to the frame due to new repositioned hinges. The cross bar is also both slimmer and lower than before to improve hitching visibility. Models also benefit from the Fitlock2+ tractor hitching and unhitching system and the automatic implement locking feature on the headstock.

The Mach multidock system provides instant coupling of both hydraulic and electrical services.

A selection of SIP mowers, tedders and rakes will be on display.

These include the E Pilot electric joystick control with Bucket Shake and Smart Suspension, which cushions the lift and lowering of the loader and the Easy-Plug third-service depressurisation feature.

SIP

Farmec will also display a range of SIP grass machinery, including Silvercut mowers, Spider tedders with hook tines and Star rakes, as well as the Sulky X40 Econov series spreaders and Bargam sprayer models.

A full-spec 67-5T Twose hedge cutter with telescopic arm adjustment will also be present on the stand.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.