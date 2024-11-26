The conference will be officially opened by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors (FCI) national agricultural contractor conference will take place at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, on Wednesday 4 December at 11am.

It will focus on a range of important issues that impact on the practical work of agricultural contractors in Ireland.

Discussions on the day will include the issues around fertiliser spreading accuracy, hedgerow management, stress management and slurry separation.

With the introduction of a new two-line hydraulic braking system regulation for all new tractors registered after 1 January 2025, there will be insights into what the changes can mean for new tractor buyers in 2025.

Profitability

Finally, the FCI will examine the issue of contractor profitability based on an examination of accounts of agricultural contractor businesses in 2022 and 2023.