Tractors from the M4, M5 and M6 ranges will be on display.

The Kubota brand will once again be represented at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show by its local dealer, FJS Plant Sales.

Throughout the three-day event FJS will showcase a wide range of Kubota’s agricultural machinery and groundcare equipment.

The new KTH 4815 compact telehandler will be on display.

A wide range of models from the brands M6002, M6000U, M5002 and M4003 tractor series will be on show, with and without front loaders.

KTH telehandlers

Also on display will be a KTH compact telehandler launched onto the Irish and UK markets earlier this year. The model on display will be the KTH4815.

KTH stands for Kubota telehandler, while 48 refers to the 4.8m lift height and the 15 corresponds to the maximum lift capacity, which is just shy of 1,500kg.

Powering the loader is a 50hp Kubota three-cylinder engine and Rexroth hydrostatic transmission. Hydraulic performance peaks at 81l/min.

The compact offering has an overall width of 1.6m and an overall height just under 2m. In its most basic form, the KTH4815 weighs 2,950kg keeping it within the legal towing limits.

The R090 wheeled loader has a maximum lift capacity of 2,160kg.

Compact RT pivot steer loader models will also be on display. Earlier this year, nine new diesel models were added to the range, along with two battery-powered electric versions. The portfolio includes high-lift and heavy-lift specifications, with a range of tipping loads that extends from 550kg up to 1,600kg.

Lift heights extend from 2.17m up to 2.96m, while operating weights are from 1,100kg up to 2,900kg. Meanwhile, power outputs range from 20hp to 50hp. A R090 wheel loader will also be on display.

Grounds care

In terms of compact tractors and grounds care equipment, FJS will exhibit an EK261 and L1 compact tractor alongside an RTV X110 side-by-side utility vehicle.

A wide range of mowers will also be displayed including the Z1, Z2 and Z4 zero-turn mower models, an FC4 industrial-type machine and GR and G series domestic ride-on mower models.