This 2017 New Holland CX 8.70 combine with a 25ft Varifeed header, 1,286 drum hours, 1,604 engine hours, shod on 800/70/32 tyres is one of the major lots coming up for sale.

A retiring Carlow tillage farmer is to sell his entire modern fleet of farm equipment at an online auction at 7pm on 30 October. Growing 400 to 500 acres of cereals on a mix of owned and leased land, Nicholas Moore did some tillage contracting work in the locality, but has decided it is time to call it a day.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers is to host the clearance auction of machinery on behalf of Nicholas Moore, with viewing set to take place at Coppenagh, Tullow, on Saturday 26 October, Sunday 27 October and bank holiday Monday 28 October from 10.30am to 3.30pm each day.

With 60 lots up for grabs, highlights include a 2023 John Deere 6250R Ultimate Edition with 1,700 hours, a 2017 New Holland CX 8.70 combine (1,286 drum hours) with a 25ft Varifeed header, a 2016 John Deere 6155R Autopower Ultimate Edition with 5,800 hours, a 2012 John Deere 6195R with 9,800 hours, a 2005 Sam SLC 4000 24m sprayer with 8,371 hours and a 1989 Volvo L50 loader.

From the implements side, highlights include a 2022 Kuhn Varimaster six-furrow plough, a 2013 Kuhn Combiliner one pass, a 2016 Rauch Axis 30.2 EMC fertiliser spreader, a 2006 36ft Dooley tri-axle bale trailer with racks, a mounted ROC merger, a Rolland rear discharge dung spreader, a selection of John Deere GPS equipment and more implements and attachments.

The online auction will take place on 30 October 2024, at 7pm.