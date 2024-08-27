Executive Director Michael Farrelly has said he is delighted with the level of bookings already secured for the show and that he is confident of securing further interest from across the agri-machinery and manufacturing sectors over the coming weeks.

The 35th edition of the show runs at the Punchestown Event Centre from 12 to 14 November.

This year’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association’s (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show, has attracted considerable national and international exhibitor support, said the association.

Set to take place at the Punchestown Event Centre from Tuesday 12 November to Thursday 14 November, executive director Michael Farrelly has said he is delighted with the level of bookings already secured for the show and that he is confident of securing further interest from across the agri-machinery and manufacturing sectors over the coming weeks.

“Demands within the industry led us to move the show to its new winter date and that move has been completely vindicated given the reaction that we’ve already received from exhibitors.

We’re delighted with the support that’s been afforded us from the industry’s leading national and international brands and we’re looking forward to securing further bookings on all scales over the course of the summer,” he said. This November’s event will mark the 35th edition of the show.