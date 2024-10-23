German equipment manufacturer Horsch has extended its range of Partner front-mounted tanks, which work in tandem with its range of mounted drills and implements.

A double-tank 1,600-litre option now joins the existing single tank.

There are new double-tank models with 1,700-litre and 2,100-litre capacities and a triple-tank model with a 2,500-litre capacity.

These are Partner 1.7 FT, 2.1 FT and 2.5 FT respectively and provide greater flexibility when applying one or more components.

New generation

The Partner FT is now equipped with the new I-Manager operating system. New packer options distribute the weight on the front of the tractor to reduce tracks and minimise soil compaction.

The Partner support kit for pneumatic piping is available for the existing front hoppers and is compatible with the new models. The kit consists of an adjustable attachment arm that can be positioned for height and attachment angle depending on the tractor.

Horsch says the new quick couplers offer time-saving, tool-free operation when coupling the pneumatic hoses of the mounted implements to the front tank.

This year, Horsch offered a small number of pre-series machines, with the new kit widely available from 2025.

Combined with mounted drills

The Partner FT can be combined with seed drills, used for tillage for deep fertilisation, in hybrid farming with Transformer VF or a Cura ST or in combination with a Finer SL.

The front tanks can also be combined with the manufacturer's Avatar and Sprinter ranges to offer direct and min-till seeding, while the Taro and the Express KR can be added for intensive seedbed preparation.

The single-grain Maestro RV and RX models feature an eight-row mounted unit with one seed tank per row, while the Finer SL is designed for shallow weed control and adding the seeding kit converts it to a wet weather drill.