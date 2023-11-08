This 1981 Mercedes MB-Trac 1500 capable of over 65km/h on original paint, fitted with front linkage, A11 high-speed axles and new tyres all round, showing 8,500 hours. It sold for €64,580 (£56,000), plus fees.

Cheffins’ recently held its October vintage auction that saw over €1.73m-worth (£1.5m) of vintage tractors, agricultural machinery and collectors’ items go under the hammer. The auction included 230 tractors, two steam engines, 25 classic vehicles and 40 classic motorcycles.

In the tractor section, a top price of €64,580 (£56,000) was paid for a 1981 Mercedes MB Trac 1500. This follows on from the Cheffins August vintage sale, where a top price of €61,290 (£53,000) was paid for a 1985 Mercedes MB Trac 1500, followed by €42,220 (£36,500) for a 1980 Mercedes MB Trac.

The second highest price at the October sale went to an original 1990 Ford 7810 ‘Silver Jubilee’ that secured €52,470 (£45,500).

This was followed by two more Mercedes MB-Tracs, the first was a late model 1991 MB-Trac 1000 selling for €47,280 (£41,000) and a 1985 MB-Trac 1300 selling for €46,126 (£40,000).

A 1999 Case 7250 Pro sold for €39,208 (£34,000), followed by a 1978 Muir-Hill 171 securing €38,631 (£33,500), while a 1999 John Deere 7810 sold for €37,478 (£32,500) and a 2002 John Deere 7810 sold for €35,748 (£31,000).

Interestingly, an Irish registered (85 MO 1674) 1982 Hurlimann H-6160 sold for €29,406 (£25,500), followed by a 1994 Massey Ferguson 362 selling for €28,252 (£24,500), while a John Deere 7710 sold for €27,676 (£24,000). Commission on all lots was charged at 6%, plus VAT.

Outside of tractors, leading the sale was a 1918 fully restored Sentinel Standard steam wagon, which sold for €122,235 (£106,000) and was followed by a rare 1910 Stanley 20hp Model 72 steam car selling for €69,190 (£60,000). Among the 40 classic motorcycles, a 1956, 998cc JMC Norvin, which was converted into a modern-day café racer in 2019 and sold for €40,361 (£35,000).

“The October Vintage Sale at Cheffins is always one of the most popular events in the vintage calendar. This year’s sale offered a comprehensive catalogue, with plenty to choose from in all sections and the enthusiasm from buyers on the day was infectious, with heady prices achieved particularly for the newer classic tractors despite the heavy downpours. The market for vintage items has held strong throughout 2023, with multiple record prices achieved throughout the past 12 months. We expect 2024 to continue in a similar vein, as vintage items continually beat inflation and offer stronger returns than other more typical investments,” commented Bill King, chairman at Cheffins comments.

This original 1990 Ford 7810 'Silver Jubilee' S.III, showing 7,732 hours, secured €52,470 (£45,500), plus fees.

This late model 1991 Mercedes MB-Trac 1000, showing 6,500 hours, secured €47,280 (£41,000), plus fees.

This 1985 Mercedes MB-Trac 1300, fitted with front linkage, high-speed axles, hydraulic and air trailer brakes, showing just over 10,000 hours, sold for €46,126 (£40,000), plus fees.

This 1999 Case 7250 Pro, showing 5,438 hours, sold for €39,208 (£34,000), plus fees.

This 1978 Muir-Hill 171, fitted with a Perkins 540 V8 engine, sold for €38,631 (£33,500), plus fees.

This 1999 John Deere 7810, fitted with TLS and air conditioning, showing 8,806 hours, sold for €37,478 (£32,500), plus fees.

This 2002 John Deere 7810 40km/h Power Quad 40kph, showing 9,000 hours, fitted with left-hand shuttle, sold for €35,748 (£31,000), plus fees.

This Irish registered (85 MO 1674) 1982 Hurlimann H-6160 has been restored to high standard, including an engine, clutch, brakes and PTO rebuild. The cab and electrics have been renewed and new tires fitted. It sold for €29,406 (£25,500), plus fees.

This 1994 Massey Ferguson 362 fitted with the 12-speed transmission, showing just 1,800 hours, sold for €28,252 (£24,500), plus fees.

This John Deere 7710, with a right-hand shuttle, sold for €27,676 (£24,000), plus fees.

This 1988 John Deere 4050 came with its original manuals and service history, showing 7,748 hours, sold for €24,793 (£21,500), plus fees.

This 1976 Ford 6600, fitted with a front-end loader, sold for €19,604 (£17,000), plus fees.

This 1982 Massey Ferguson 590 fitted with an eight-speed gearbox, power steering, showing 7,400 hours, sold for €17,297 (£15,000), plus fees.

This 1987 Ford 7710, appearing to be in original condition, sold for €16,721 (£14,500), plus fees.

This Massey Ferguson 240 sold for €16,144 (£14,000), plus fees.

This 1953 Field Marshall Series 3A single cylinder diesel engine, in original condition, sold for €16,144 (£14,000), plus fees.

This 1973 Massey Ferguson 188 Multi-Power, having only one owner from new, sold for €15,568 (£13,500), plus fees.

This 1932 Fordson transitional model, assembled in Manchester as production moved from Ireland to Dagenham, sold for €14,415 (£12,500), plus fees.

This 1973 Ford 5000 was subject to an extensive restoration in 2021/2022. It sold for €14,415 (£12,500), plus fees.

This 1987 John Deere 3650 (30km/h), showing just 8,700 hours, sold for €14,415 (£12,500), plus fees.

This one owner 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T with a shuttle gearbox, sold for €14,415 (£12,500), plus fees.

This 1987 Case IH 956XL, showing 5,090 hours, sold for €14,415 (£12,500), plus fees.

This Ford 5000 fitted with a LHC McConnel hedge cutter, sold for €13,261 (£11,500), plus fees.

This Fordson Super Major fitted with LiveDrive PTO, side belt pulley, rear linkage and drawbar, showing only 1,900 hours, secured €12,108 (£10,500), plus fees.

This 1968 Massey Ferguson 135 Multi-Power fitted with restored two-furrow Ferguson plough, sold for €12,108 (£10,500), plus fees.

This 1989 Massey Ferguson 3060 Autotronic example, showing 6,825 hours, sold for €11,762 (£10,200), plus fees.

This 1985 Case 1394 fitted with a Hydrashift gearbox, showing just 1,137 hours, sold for €11,532 (£10,000), plus fees.

This County 1164 fitted with Dual Power has only recorded 17 hours since an engine rebuild and sold for €10,955 (£9,500), plus fees.

This 1979 Roadless 118 fitted with a front weight block, sold for €10,378 (£9,000), plus fees.

This 1961 restored Massey Ferguson 35 fitted with PUH, sold for €10,378 (£9,000), plus fees.

This 1985 Ford 8210 described as being an original tractor that has been subject to an engine rebuild in 2019, sold for €10,148 (£8,800), plus fees.