The late John Rowe at the Lismore Vintage Event with his Massey Ferguson 175 and Taarup side-mounted single chop silage harvester, a carefully restored replica of his original silage outfit from the 1960s.

John Rowe, from Hilltown, Killinick, Wexford recently passed away following a short illness. He had a lifetime of work with farm machinery.

John began his contracting career with a seed drill and steerage hoe, soon after he left school.

In time, he became one of the best known and respected contractors not just in Wexford, but across Ireland.

Distribution

In 1981, he bought his first Thyregod beet harvester. That relationship with the Danish company blossomed, and soon it resulted in his appointment as the Irish distributor.

He was also the distributor for the British-built Grasshopper mower range before establishing Rotech, now one of the leading suppliers of fuel management systems in Ireland.

John was ahead of time both as a contractor and also as a businessman, carving out a professional niche in everything that he did.

A great vintage supporter, he was one of the founders of the Bargy Vintage Club, which regularly held tractor runs in Wales and invited Welsh groups back to Wexford in what became known as the Irish Welsh national road runs.

John had great pride in his personally restored Massey Ferguson tractor collection.

His MF 1080 accompanied him on his final journey to Ballymore Cemetery on the day of his 75th birthday.

He was a dedicated family man and to his wife Pam, daughter Gillian and sons, John William and Richard, and his grandchildren, we from the Irish Farmers Journal extend our deepest sympathies on your huge and untimely loss.