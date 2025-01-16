The advanced autonomy kit can calculate depth more accurately at larger distances, allowing the tractor to pull more equipment and drive faster.

John Deere once again put on an impressive display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas just over a week ago, revealing a number of new autonomous machines.

Building on the autonomous technology first revealed on the 8R410 at CES 2022, John Deere’s second-generation autonomy kit combines advanced computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras for navigation purposes.

Presented on a flagship 9RX tractor, a total of 16 cameras arranged in pods enable 360-degree view of the field, while the advanced autonomy kit can calculate depth more accurately at larger distances, allowing the tractor to pull more equipment and drive faster.

Autonomous 5ML Orchard Tractor

Also displayed was an autonomous 5ML orchard tractor for the specialist air blast spraying of orchard and vineyards. The tractor featured the latest autonomy kit with added Lidar sensors to address the dense canopies found in orchards.

Battery electric tractor

John Deere also presented an E-power prototype tractor, an autonomy ready, zero-tail-pipe-emission tractor. It is intended for those in specialty crop, dairy and livestock sectors. The tractor will deliver a continuous 130hp output, providing instant power and torque to meet demanding tasks.

Autonomous articulated dump truck

John Deere also showcased a 460 P-tier autonomous articulated dumper truck for quarry applications. Using the second-generation autonomy kit, the dumper will handle the repetitive tasks of transporting material around the quarry.

Autonomous battery electric mower for landscaping

John Deere also presented its autonomous battery electric mower for commercial landscaping. The autonomous commercial mower leverages the same camera technology as other John Deere autonomous machines, but on a reduced scale since the machine has a smaller footprint.

With two cameras on the front, left, right, and rear, 360-degree coverage is achieved.

The John Deere autonomy kit will be available pre-installed on new machines and as retrofit kits for certain existing machines.

Autonomous machines are managed via John Deere Operations Centre Mobile which is the company’s cloud-based platform. All machines can be started once placed in the appropriate location and, through the app, users will have access to live video, images, data and metrics, and the ability to adjust various factors like speed.