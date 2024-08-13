A total of 237 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland in the month of July.

A total of 237 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland in the month of July, taking the total number of new tractor registrations for the first seven months of the year to 1,527, according to the latest data from the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The July new tractor market registrations are 13% lower compared with the same month in 2023, while the year-to-date figures show an 11% decline compared with the first seven months of 2023.

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 209 units for the year to date, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 136 units followed by Limerick in third place at 86 units. Leitrim (14), Longford (21), Wicklow (24) and Monaghan (29) have recorded the lowest registrations for the year to date.

Powerband

The most popular powerband last month was the 161hp to 200hp category, which for July 2024 accounted for 21.10% of all new tractor registrations for the month. This was followed by the 141hp to 160hp category, accounting for 19.65%.

Tractors in the powerband lower than 100hp only accounted for 11.39% of all new tractor registrations, slightly higher than for the same month in 2023. The over 200hp category now accounts for 13.51% of all new tractors. The monthly average tractor horsepower figure for July 2024 was higher at 147hp.

Used tractors

The FTMTA data shows that 264 imported used tractors were registered for the first time in Ireland in July 2024, 12 units more than in July 2023. For the year to date, 1,703 used tractors were imported and registered for the first time, a 9.7% decline on the same period in 2023.

Northern Ireland

The Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) figures show that there were 55 new tractors registered in Northern Ireland in July, up from 41 units registered during the same month last year. This brings the total year-to-date figure to 361 units, up 2.6% on the 352 units registered for the same period in 2023.

Interestingly, Northern Irish tractor sales have remained more buoyant for the year to date in comparison to the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the UK.

UK

The AEA figures also show that a total of 948 new tractors were registered for the whole of the UK in July, 13.6% lower than in July 2023. That is in line with the percentage drop seen in the first half of the year and is also 18% below the average for the time of year over the previous five years.

Meanwhile, the year-to date figure sits at 6,830 units, which is 13.3% behind the same period in 2023.

This year-to-date total is 10% below the five-year average for the opening seven months of the year.

According to the body, the more challenging financial situation for farm businesses, particularly arable farmers, this year has no doubt contributed to the market downturn, along with the adverse weather over the past 12 months.