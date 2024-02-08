The AgXeed autonomus robot will make its Irish debut at the open days.

Kelly’s of Borris has big plans to host three open days at its main depot in Borris from Thursday 8 February to Saturday 10 February. The event is being held to celebrate the 30-year relationship between the dealership and Claas.

Standout attractions will include a limited-edition Jaguar 970, a special-edition Arion 660 and an AgXeed autonomous robot.

Product manager for the AgXeed concept Peter Robinson will be present at the open days to discuss the machine and its potential role in the field of automation.

Claas has put a sizeable investment into AgXeed, which is a Dutch robot manufacturer building autonomous agricultural machines.

AgXeed is designing autonomous field robots with diesel-electric drive, wheels or crawler tracks up to 154hp and standard three-point linkage.

Claas senior vice-president for western Europe Trevor Tyrrell will open the event at 8pm on Thursday.

The event will be open from 10am to 9pm each day except Saturday, when it is open from 9am to 4pm.