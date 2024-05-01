Bailey the dog and Bonnie the lamb enjoying the sun in Tipperary. \ Ciara Slattery
Rachel McGee helping her dad Kieran to feed a lamb in Donegal.
The dream team of Seamus Horgan, Tom Reidy, Andy Leahy and Kieran Horgan helping out a neighbour who was just home from hospital with farm work in Brosna, Co Kerry.\ Joseph Horgan
Two-year-old Paddy Flannery has everything in order in the shed despite the weather in Ballinamore Bridge, Co Galway. \ Padraic O'Brien
Annie Cawley (eight) taking a break from a busy day's lambing in Westport, Co Mayo. \ Ray Cawley
Bonnie Delaney with her grandad Martin topping up the nuts for the cattle in Claremorris, Co Mayo. \ Eilis Delaney
Jamie, Laragh, and Amelia O'Farrell enviously watching the tractor at work on their grandad's farm in Midleton, Co Cork. \ Veronia O'Farrell
Cody Boyce was out on the first sunny day of spring feeding sheep after lambing on Drumany farm in Donegal. \ Gerard Boyce
Louie the collie can hardly wait to get his paws on the Irish Farmers Journal every week. \ Eimear Gleeson
To send us your photos, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos. Remember to keep farm safety in mind at all times.
To send us your photos, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos. Remember to keep farm safety in mind at all times.
