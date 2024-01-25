New Holland, JCB and Massey Ferguson were three key manufacturers to make a return to Lamma.

Lamma, the UK’s leading agricultural machinery exhibition returned to Birmingham’s NEC last week for the 42nd installment of the annual event.

New Holland used Lamma to publicly showcase its CR11 combine that has been in development for over 10 years.

Show organisers said over 40,000 visitors were in attendance over the two days, up 6,000 visitors on 2023.

Arguably, more Irish would have been in attendance if it had not been for the dry, frosty weather which allowed field work?

Over 600 exhibitors took part, with several key manufacturers making a return.

Attendance

Although, the continued absence of John Deere and Claas remains felt, it was positive to see Massey Ferguson, New Holland and JCB back in attendance.

Lamma also marked the UK launch of the new Case IH Quadtrac 715 flagship model.

That said, their return in 2025 will ultimately tell the tale if they’re here to stay or if this year’s participation was solely to showcase their major Agritechnica launches, namely the new 9S flagship tractor range from Massey Ferguson and the CR11 combine from New Holland.

Over 40,000 visitors descended on Birmingham's NEC over the course of the two day event.

The mood among exhibitors was upbeat considering the ongoing challenges.

Lamma marked the first public sighting of the new Massey Ferguson 9S tractor series in the UK.

Valtra also presented its new flagship S series at Lamma.

Most manufacturers reported a positive end 2023 and forecast a more normalised 2024.

Next year’s event is due to return on 15 and 16 January.