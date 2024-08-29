Combine sales are showing a 51.61% year on year decrease in sales of new machines.

A total of 30 new combines were registered in Ireland in 2024 up to the end of July, compared with 62 new machines in the same period in 2023, according to the FTMTA. This represents a 51.6% year-on-year decrease in sales.

The 13-year new combine registrations average is 43 units annually. This means that 2023 was almost 41% ahead, whereas this year is over 30% behind the average.

If we analyse the market, we can pick out several factors at play. Many will ask why 2023 was so high, but you have to look at what happened a year previous.

The big story of 2022 was that if combine sales mirrored registrations, they should have been far above average, but severe supply chain issues lingering from COVID-19 significantly impacted the delivery of new combines to the Irish market.

At the time, we estimated that a further 15-16 new combines were sold in Ireland in 2022, but failed to be delivered, so naturally didn’t show up in the 2022 data.

Instead, registrations in 2022 recorded 40 units, with the large spillover bumping up 2023 numbers.

In terms of 2024 figures, the tough year endured by tillage farmers with challenging weather conditions and poor farmgate prices tells its own story.

Brand by brand

For the 13th year in a row, Claas has topped the market. It recorded a total of 20 (66.6%) new machines. In second place was John Deere, taking 13% of the market, followed closely by New Holland, which recorded a 10% share. These three brands accounted for 90% of the Irish market.

Used imports

Seventeen used combines were imported this year. New Holland came out trumps, with eight units imported. Claas had five, Deutz-Fahr had two, while Fendt and John Deere had one each.

The average number of used imports each year since 2013 is 33, meaning 2024 figures are down by almost 52%.