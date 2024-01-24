The Triotrac X-Range is fitted with a 270hp FPT engine and JCB transmission.

Trioliet displayed its flagship model from the updated Triotrac X-Range of self-propelled diet feeders. The twin auger machine is equipped with a 32m3 tub, and a cutter loader system with an 8m maximum cutting height.

The range includes a smaller 28m3 model with 6m maximum cutting height. Both machines feature a height adjustable cab to improve the loading and mixing process.

Once cut, the forage falls and is collected by the front conveyor, then loaded and mixed via the heavy planetary drive augers of the X-range. The tub itself is built using 6mm steel and features a 4mm stainless steel liner.

The X-Range is powered by a 270hp FPT engine and JCB four-wheel-drive transmission. The transmission comprises hydrostatic and powershift drive systems.

The larger 32m3 model can work at a pit face up to 8m high.

Both units work in harmony, with the hydrostatic element suiting yard use, while the powershift function is engaged for road transport and travel speeds up to 40km/h. All wheel steering and crab mode is standard.

Pricing for the X-Range starts at €290,000 plus VAT. Over five models are awaiting delivery in UK, while a machine is expected to appear in Ireland later in the year.