BvL has built almost 90,000 silage block cutters sold in around 50 countries worldwide.

German machinery manufacturer BvL has been producing silage feeding equipment since 1973.

To mark the 50-year anniversary of its infamous silage block cutter, BvL is releasing a new silage block cutter model, namely the V-LOAD Cutter Megastar HD.

The company says smooth cutting of silage, minimal reheating and robust, low maintenance technology is central to its design.

It says the new model combines several advantages of existing product types with compact silage block dimensions.

It added that this makes this block cutter attractive for use in front mounting and for removal at heights, for example using a telescopic handler.

50 years

It was back in 1973 that BvL - short for Bernard van Lengerich - first ventured into silage block cutters.

With almost 90,000 silage block cutters sold in around 50 countries worldwide since, it says the attachment quickly became widespread in its local region and later sold throughout Germany and worldwide.

It says they are being used to fill large feed diet feeders in particular, but also in systems for automated feeding.

The business

The BvL Group is a family operated business, which is now in its fifth generation.

The company headquarters is in Emsbüren, Lower Saxony, which is in northwestern Germany. It's currently doing around €60m in sales and has in the region of 400 employees. Almost 70% of sales are now for the export market.

Outside of diet feeders, it most popular product, the firm’s product portfolio includes modern removal technology, spreading technology, biogas technology and digital products.