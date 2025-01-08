LAMMA 2025 is set to return to the NEC, Birmingham, next week on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 January.

The LAMMA Show is set to return next week, taking place on Wednesday 15 January from 8am-6pm and Thursday 16 January from 8am-4.30pm at the NEC, Birmingham.

LAMMA is the self-acclaimed UK's leading farm machinery show and attracts over 40,000 visitors.

Show organisers have said that 11 halls with 630 exhibitors are set to showcase the latest innovations in tractors, combines, arable and grassland machinery and showcase a wide range of new technology, services and tools tailored to all sectors of agriculture.

The show is also set to hold live machinery demonstrations from brands such as JCB, Case IH and New Holland.

It will also play host to panel discussions and talks on topics such as navigating the post-budget landscape, market trends, succession planning and mental health.

Since show organisers moved LAMMA from an outdoor event in Peterborough to an indoor event at the NEC in Birmingham in 2019, it has become much more accessible for Irish punters.

With it being so easy to get an early flight over, take the two-minute tram to the show and fly home the same evening, once again organisers are expecting a large Irish attendance.