The ProfLine Isobus front-loader allows for full integration through the tractors Isobus terminal, where up to 12 different loader functions can be selected.

Lynx Engineering, the Irish and UK importer and distributor of the Stoll front-loader range, will present the ProfiLine Isobus front-loader for the first time in Ireland at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown.

This unique solution brings full integration of the front-loader into the tractor’s Isobus system. This offers the user an additional 12 unique functions that can be customised via the tractor’s Isobus terminal according to operator preference.

Both mechanical and hydraulic self-levelling versions are available.

These features include an accurate weighing log, pressure limitation on implements such as bale grabs, end point dampening, return to position, bucket shake, working window and vibration damping – to name a few.

Lynx will also exhibit the Agribumper range of front-weighted tractor bumpers, ranging from 350kg to 2,000kg. The Agribumper Baseline solution allows full usage of the tractor’s front-linkage and PTO to be retained. LED daytime running lights, indicators and reflective width markings are all standard features.

Now responsible for the distribution of the Duvelsdorf brand. Lynx will display a 3m GreenRake, one-pass grassland rejuvenator.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.