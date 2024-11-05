The Ovlac plough range includes conventional and reversible mounted, semi-mounted and trailed models together with a range of shallow ploughs.

Ovlac has appointed Co Meath-based machinery importer Farmec Ireland Ltd as its new distributor for Ireland. A family-owned company manufacturing tillage equipment since 1936, Ovlac claims to be Spain’s largest soil working equipment manufacturer.

The Ovlac plough range includes conventional and reversible mounted, semi-mounted and trailed models together with a range of shallow ploughs.

It also offers a range of mounted and semi-mounted disc harrows and stubble cultivators with working depths up to 40cm and working widths up to six metres. Farmec will retail the equipment through its established Irish dealer network.

A selection of Ovlac ploughs and equipment will make its debut on the Farmec stand at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown next week.