With just a month to go, the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced that its three-day indoor Farm Machinery Show, taking place at the Punchestown Event Centre from Tuesday 12 November to Thursday 14 November is a complete exhibitor sellout.

The association confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that all major tractor and machinery manufacturers are confirmed to be in attendance.

With over 150 exhibitors confirmed, the decision to move the event to an indoors format in November and revert to its biennial slot within the Irish farming calendar has been widely welcomed by both the Irish machinery trade and farmers alike. “To have a fully subscribed exhibitor list, over a month out from the show itself, is tremendously satisfying,” said FTMTA chief executive Michael Farrelly.

“It’s a credit to the team which has invested so much time and energy into rescheduling the show to its new November date and represents a huge vindication in our decision to reposition the event within the Irish agricultural event calendar,” according to Farrelly.