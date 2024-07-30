A top price of €80,700 was paid for a pristine four-wheel drive Massey Ferguson 390T, with just 1,694 genuine hours

Record-breaking prices were the order of the day at Cheffins’ midsummer vintage extravaganza, which included a staggering €80,700 (£68,000) for a pristine four-wheel drive Massey Ferguson 390T, with just 1,694 genuine hours.

The auction took place at the Cambidgeshire sale ground in England on Friday, 19 July, and Saturday, 20 July. Over 170 vintage and classic tractors, 30 classic commercials, classic motorcycles and a large selection of classic cars and automobilia went under the hammer, with the sale topping €1.89m (£1.6m).

A strong trade prevailed throughout the sale for vintage tractors from the 1930s, all the way through to classic tractors from the 1970/1980s. According to the auctioneer, it was clear from early on that the main interest was with the classics, with some exceptional examples on offer, achieving strong prices.

Following our recent report of a two-wheel drive 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T selling for €59,150, the continuing interest in older Massey Fergusons once again dominated the day, with several later classic editions achieving record prices. Following the top price north of €80,000 for the 390T this week, an original Massey Ferguson 675 with super cab interior and paintwork, showing just 970 hours sold for €61,160 (£51,500). Meanwhile, a 1997 Massey Ferguson 342 fitted with a three-cylinder Perkins 47hp engine, with just 471 hours and two owners from new, sold for €46,915 (£39,500).

Notable prices

Other notable tractor prices included a Deutz Intrac 2004, an uncommon tool carrier with front linkage, PTO and rear-linkage, showing what is believed to be a genuine 1,800 hours, sold for €66,470 (£56,000). A 1990 Mercedes MB-Trac 1000 with it’s original paint on bonnet and cab sold for €42,750 (£36,000), a Ford 5610 S.II 4WD example, showing just 165 genuine hours, sold for €35,040 (£29,500) and a 1993 John Deere 8400 fitted with 24x50kg front weights sold for €34,450 (£29,000).

Other tidy lots included a Massey Ferguson 690 diesel, showing just 1,200 hours and fitted with a 12-speed transmission, sold for €31,830 (£26,800), a Fiat F140 with 4,800 hours made €29,700 (£25,000), a 1976 Massey Ferguson 1200 fitted with rear linkage and showing 8,181 hours, sold for €28,500 (£24,000).

A 1973 Roadless 115 fitted with a Fritzmeier cab, front weight, wheel weights and rear-linkage with assister ram, sold for €27,320 (£23,000) and finally a 1975 Ford 7000 showing 4,651 hours, sold for €22,570 (£19,000).

There was also a collection of classic cars and low-mileage modern vehicles, including a 2009 Land Rover Defender 90 County 4cylinder 2402cc diesel 4X4 with just 135 miles on the clock, which sold for €54,650 (£46,000), and a 2003 Toyota HiLux EX D-4D 4cylinder 2494cc diesel Pickup with less than 37,000 miles, which fetched €28,500 (£24,000).

“Overall, there was good attendance on-site and an enormous following online, with bidding from the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe. In contrast to some other elements of the collectors’ market, the classic tractor trade is proving robust in the present economic conditions”, said Bill King, Cheffins’ chairman.

