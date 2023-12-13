The grab is available in four models, which weigh in from 560kg to 694kg.

Quicke has just unveiled its new Multigrab M+ bucket grab, which is designed for use with front-end loaders, compact wheel loaders and medium-sized telehandlers.

The grab is available in four models, which weigh in from 560kg to 694kg - namely, the Multigrab M+, 200, 220, 240 and 260, which correspond to bucket volumes of 1.30m³, 1.45m³, 1.60m³ and 1.75m³.

The manufacturer says that the open bucket gable design and the circular movement of the rounded grab head minimises the power requirements for easy handling of manure and silage.

The grab head can open to 160cm, enabling the operator to drive up to a wall with the bucket cutting edge to scoop up material without tines touching the wall when the grab head is fully open.

Several accessories are available, depending on the materials you are handling.

The first is a clamp edge. This serrated edge is bolted to the grab head tines and is designed to hold on to material to prevent spillage. It is also recommended when handling irregular sized objects such as construction debris, stumps and logs.

Next up is the clamp bar. This round bar is optimal when you need to hold down the material and prevents it from getting stuck in the grab. It’s recommended when handling compost and branches.

Tine sleeves are offered to prevent any grabbed material from becoming pierced and stuck on the tip of the tine. They also work as wear protection for the tine tips.

The final option is the cylinder guard. They are bolted to the cylinders to protect the cylinder couplings and hoses from long and bulky debris.

The range are available with M16 L bolt-on hook system. Prices for the range start at €3,800 plus VAT.