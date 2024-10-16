Available with two, three or four internal hoppers, it comes with a capacity from 2,200 to 2,400 litres.

Sky Agriculture has taken the wraps off its new Progress TF front-mounted hopper. Available with two, three or four internal hoppers, it comes with a capacity from 2,200 to 2,400 litres.

According to the French manufacturer, the Progress TF is the first front hopper on the market capable of managing up to four separate hoppers, all controlled via a single IsoBus interface.

The company adds that the unique configuration enables simultaneous management of four different products, distributed over two independent air circuits. This means that users can adjust four different dosages and sow at two different depths.

Thanks to a pressurised pneumatic circuit, the Progress TF achieves throughputs of 60kg/min.

Sky says that unlike other models, the hoppers themselves are not pressurised, allowing for easy management of additional hoppers, a large hopper opening for filling and in-service inspection without interrupting the blower.

Front packer

As an option, the Progress TF can be fitted with a front packer, positioned in front of the hopper to facilitate operation.

The latter is equipped with two large-diameter wheels, offering optimum performance even in tricky conditions.

According to Sky, the quick-hitch system makes it easy to uncouple the attachment when required.

On the road, the hopper is distinguished by several safety features. Equipped with two side cameras, it offers optimum visibility at intersections.

For those who have to work late at night, it is also equipped with numerous work lights.

E-Drive

Like all seeders in the Sky Agriculture range, the Progress TF can be fitted with the innovative E-Drive system as an option.

This device controls the opening and closing of each row from the cab, offering simplified, universal tramline management, whatever the width of the sprayer.

It is also possible to easily seed every other row. Thanks to the new CCI console combined with guidance, users can benefit from automatic tramlining without having to sow back and forth.

Attaching

A single attachment point is now fitted to the tractor, simplifying mounting for dealers and dismounting for farmers. This system also has the advantage of maintaining a constant angle between the TF and the side pipe, which Sky says optimises practicality.

The new hopper is compatible with Sky Agriculture’s full range of seed drills and with the Methys stubble cultivator, for a variety of farming operations.

With a specific distribution head for high flow rates, the Progress TF can also be used with a precision seeder or a hoe, further extending its field of application.