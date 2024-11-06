The full range of dribble bars, flexi shoes and trailing shoes will feature on the Slurryquip stand.

Slurryquip to showcase latest slurry innovations

Slurryquip will be out in force at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, active across two stands, one indoor and one outdoors.

The Co Down slurry-handling equipment manufacturer will display a number of its latest innovation, some of which were presented in September at the National Ploughing Championships.

One of which was the high-capacity Borger Bioselect RC 150 mobile slurry-separator unit.

This solution is mounted on to a purpose-built galvanised trailer unit, with an on-board generator up front. It is designed primarily for the larger-scale contractor,operating from farm to farm. It offers an output of 100m3/hr to 120m3/hr in typical dairy slurry.

All its functions be can fully radio controlled, while an on-board, load-sensing slurry pump provides flow to and from the separator.

The dried solid content of the separated slurry can be set between 5% and 15%, which equates to a total hourly separated quantity of 10-15t/hr. The Bioselect RC 150 features a fully adjustable discharge conveyor. Optional equipment includes an on-board power washer, all weather cabin and a disinfection tank.

The Borger Bioselect RC 150 mobile separator has the capacity to handle 100m3/hr to 120m3/hr of typical dairy slurry.

Other equipment on the stand is set to include a 12m twin macerator umbilical dribble bar and drop out reeler, the 1,200m steering front reeler, tanker mounted flexi-shoe, tanker mounted trailing shoe models, as well as the Tornado 350 front PTO compressor. Both a Veneroni and Baue umbilical pump will be present.

The Tornado 350cfm front compressor is another recent development from Slurryquip. The unit features a direct drive mechanism eliminating the need for chains, sprockets or pulleys according to the manufacturer.

It weighs less than 1t and sits less than 1m from the front of the tractor in order to keep dimensions compact.

As standard, it is equipped with headlights and a hose holder.

The Tornado 350 front PTO compressor has an output of 350cfm.