Kuhn Centre Ireland is set to exhibit a number of new models from its Kuhn and Rauch brands. New from Kuhn is the HR 5030 Kuhn Power-harrow model and a new GF8703 tedder. The new 5m HR 5030 R power harrow marks the first time that the range has included folding machines in addition to its rigid 3m-4.5m models. The HR 5030 R and larger HR 6030 R become the new flagship models in the range and are suitable for tractors up to 350hp.

The single beam design on the HR 1030 R machines allows easy access to the gearbox and transmissions for maintenance, while rear-lift requirements are lower, thanks to a close coupling to the tractor’s link arms. Existing options featured on the new models include working depth and levelling bar adjustment in manual or hydraulic format.

Agritechnica 2019.

Meanwhile, the GF8703 eight-row mounted tedder is the successor to the GF 8712 model. The main updates are a new headland lift control (HLC) system and the new Optitedd rotor. The GF8703 offers a total working width of 8.7m. The stronger 1.5m Optitedd rotor is now fitted on all models with eight or more rotors.

At the same time, tine arms have also strengthened and help reduce vibrations. Rotors are fitted with 10mm tines. The new HLC system allows the centre rotors to be lifted at least 50cm from the ground, and outer rotors even further, in less than five seconds, improving both speed and manoeuvrability.

Also on the Kuhn stand will be the popular FBP3135 combination baler-wrapper, Optimer 3000 disc harrow, and a Performer 3000 deep cultivator.

Rauch

Kuhn Centre Ireland will showcase a number of models on its Rauch stand. These will include the new MDS 20.2 W, Axis 30.2H EMC, Axis 30.2 M EMC, Axis 30.2 M EMC VSP and Axis 50.2 M EMC + W Isobus models.

The MDS 20.2 W was launched last year at Agritechnica and replaces the current MDS 19.1 model. The main differences include a 200l increase in hopper size, taking it to 2,000l. The single hopper design with its octagon base plate remains.

Shutter and application rate scales are now mounted on the tractor side of the spreader, with better visibility from the tractor cab. A brace between the frame and the three-point linkage has been added for greater support when loaded. Optional extras include the Telimat MDS headland spreading kit, as well as the GSE limited border-spreading kit.