A 2000-registered John Deere 6910 model secured the top sale price at Hennessy Auctioneers’ recent November monthly sale, having sold for €30,500 plus commission.

The firm’s second-last sale of the year closed with a 89% overall clearance rate of the total 780 lots entered. Just north of 1,500 bidders had registered for the auction, as proceedings got under way on the LSL platform.

This 2021 Liugong 2.7t mini digger sold for €15,000 plus VAT.

As usual, the sale comprised a wide range of tractors, as well as farm and plant machinery, many of which secured good hammer prices on the day.

This 2000 Case IH 4240 Pro sold for €13,250.

The second-highest sale price was €20,250 plus VAT paid for a 1998 Massey Ferguson 4245, complete with a Trima front-loader.

A 2021 Morris 34ft bale trailer, complete with folding side frames, sold for €16,800 plus VAT.

An unused 2022 SLS 30ft bale trailer, with front and rear frames, sold for €15,900 plus VAT; a 2021 Liugong 2.7t mini digger sold for €15,000 plus VAT; a 2000 Case IH 4240 Pro sold for €13,250.

This 2002 John Deere 3200 telehandler sold for €12,000 plus VAT.

A Massey Ferguson 390 sold for 12,000; a 2002 John Deere 3200 telehandler sold for €12,000 plus VAT and a Tyrone Trailers 14t dump trailer sold for €11,750 plus VAT.

Other highlight prices included €7,500 plus VAT paid for a 2020 SMS grass rejuvenator complete with an airseeder; €6,300 paid for a Conor 10m3 side-spreader; €5,600 paid for a 2006 Hardi Master 1,000l 15m sprayer and €4,200 paid for a Rakeman grass harrow and air seeder.

Only lots listed as “plus VAT” were subject to VAT, other lots had no VAT. Commission was charged at 5% on top of the prices quoted and subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy Auctioneers will bring its auction campaign to a close with its final 2024 auction, scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 December.