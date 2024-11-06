HiSpec will display tankers from its single and tandem axle ranges, including its Trail-S trailing shoe models.

HiSpec Engineering will showcase a variety of products from its extensive product ranges at the FTMTA Show. Synonymous with slurry equipment, the Co Carlow manufacturer will display a 2,600 single-axle recessed (SAR) slurry tanker complete with its in-house 7.5m trailing shoe solution.

Also on the stand will be a 3,500-gallon tandem semi recessed (TSR) tanker shod with 710/50 R26.5 tyres and a 9m variant of the Trail-S trailing shoe system.

Dubbed the Trail-S, models are also available in a 10.5m working width. All boom sizes are suspended from a sturdy mast fixed directly to the chassis and uses a pivot action, which eliminates the need for a second lifting mast.

Instead, the one spool carries out boom raising and lowering, as well as the tilt angle of the bar and thus the shoe pressure on the surface.

The PD20 20t Pusher Dumper.

HiSpec uses a unique double-pivot offset folding technique whereby one side folds across the other to lower transport height. All models are equipped with HiSpec’s own macerator.

Moving away from slurry equipment, HiSpec will present its Kompactor trailer range and a new PD20 20t Pusher Dumper which uses the same linear ejection principle.

An updated V-series vertical tub diet feeder will also be on display. The main change to the tub range of feeders is the addition of a bolt-on top piece leaving the option of fitting an extension possible.

Elsewhere, an Xcel 1250 model 12t rear discharge muck spreader will feature on the stand.

The Kompactor range includes three models from 36m3 to 50m3.