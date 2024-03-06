Tractor drivers have been removed from construction sites because they didn't have a commercial haulage licence, the FCI says. \ Olivia Charles Photography

Tractor drivers hauling construction or other non-agricultural materials now need an articulated truck driving licence, according to the National Driver Licence Service

Farm Contractors Ireland (FCI) is demanding answers from the Road Safety Authority as to whether a fundamental change has been made to tractor driver licensing.

It seems that if a tractor is hauling construction material rather than agricultural goods, then a commercial C1E or CE licence and training certificate is required.

FCI says some of its members were asked to leave building sites this week, as they didn’t have the licence seemingly now required.

It described the development as “a huge shock”.