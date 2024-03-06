Tractor drivers hauling construction or other non-agricultural materials now need an articulated truck driving licence, according to the National Driver Licence Service
Farm Contractors Ireland (FCI) is demanding answers from the Road Safety Authority as to whether a fundamental change has been made to tractor driver licensing.
It seems that if a tractor is hauling construction material rather than agricultural goods, then a commercial C1E or CE licence and training certificate is required.
FCI says some of its members were asked to leave building sites this week, as they didn’t have the licence seemingly now required.
It described the development as “a huge shock”.
SHARING OPTIONS: