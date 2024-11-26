For the year to date, the 141 to 160hp category is proving the most popular, accounting for just under 20% of all new tractor registrations.

With 59 units registered, the October 2024 new tractor market was 21% lower compared with the same month in 2023. There have been 1,774 new tractors registered in the year to date, a 13% decline compared with the first 10 months of 2023.

The most popular power band was the 141hp to 160hp category, which for October 2024 accounted for 22.03% of new tractor registrations.

Tractors lower than 100hp rose to 18.68% of new registrations, a higher percentage than for the same month in 2023.

The over 200hp category only accounts for 6.78% of new tractors. The monthly average tractor horsepower for October 2024 dropped to 126hp and the largest tractor registered was rated at 215hp.

The FTMTA data shows that 223 imported used tractors were registered in Ireland in October, 31 units more than in October 2023. For the year to date, 2,335 used tractors were imported and registered for the first time, a 4.1% decline.

Telescopic loaders

New telescopic loaders reported a 31.82% increase in October at 29 units compared with October 2023 when 22 units were registered. The year to date market shows a 1.37% decrease in registrations.

JCB and Manitou, account for 70% of the new market, while Kramer is ranked third with a 12% market share. There were 50 imported used telescopic loaders registered in October.

The wheeled loader market recorded nine registrations in October, while the year-to-date market decreased by 21.35%. The position of the Chinese-manufactured machines dropped to 45% of the market.