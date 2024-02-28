Atkins, the Irish distributor of both Bogballe and Bredal fertiliser spreaders, has recently appointed two new Bogballe dealers in the west of Ireland.

Atkins, the Irish distributor of both Bogballe and Bredal fertiliser spreaders, has recently appointed two new Bogballe dealers in the west of Ireland.

First up is Keane’s of Balla, who is now responsible for Bogballe spreaders in Sligo and Mayo. In business over 40 years, they were also recently appointed McCormick dealers for Mayo.

The family-run dealer is also agent for the Pottinger, Abbey, Malone, Mastek, Fleming, McKenna and Bridgeway brands.

The second appointment is Igoe Agri & Engineering, who take on Bogballe spreaders for Co Roscommon.

Established in 2020 just outside the town of Castlerea, the company is an agent for brands such as Pottinger, Dowd (attachments), Malone (toppers and post drivers), Scully (attachments) and Clarke Engineering (tine harrows).