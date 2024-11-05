Both manual guidance and auto steer systems from PTX Trimble will be on display.

Vantage Ireland, the official Irish distributor of PTX Trimble, will display the latest range of manual guidance and steering solutions on its stand at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown next week.

Precision slurry management solutions including flow meters will be on show.

In addition, it will also present a number of solutions from its other ranges, which include FarmTRX combine yield monitors and moisture sensors and seeding solutions from the UK company, Stock Ags, of which it will show broadcast and air seeder models.

Not stopping there, Vantage will also exhibit its precision slurry management solutions, which include slurry flow meters and NIR sensor technology for the accurate nutrient analysis of both forage and slurry.