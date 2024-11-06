The three-point linkage loader can lift up to 1,500kg and is fitted with a euro headstock.

Phil Traynor - the Irish importer and distributor for the brands of Güttler, Fransgard and Fliegl - will be exhibiting at next week’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

One of the new machines set to make a first Irish show appearance is the Fliegl front and rear three-point linkage loader.

The three-point linkage solution is designed to be a cost-effective solution for farms where the investment of a dedicated front-end loader or telehandler may not be justified.

The three-point linkage solution can lift up to 1,500kg and reach a maximum lift height of 3.8m (12.6ft).

It features a self-levelling design and is fitted with a typical euro headstock.

As standard, the loader has a fully galvanised frame with greaseable bushes.

A Fliegl galvanised road sweeping brushes for tractors, loaders and forklifts will also be on display, alongside an 800kg front weight toolbox combo and self-loading, self-pouring cement mixer.

A galvanised Fliegl road sweeper will also be on display.

Phil Traynor will also exhibit a Güttler GreenMaster system, ideal for rejuvenating old pastures and establishing grass on full reseeds.

It consists of three machines in one - a heavy-duty grass harrow with front ripper boards and coupled to the renowned Güttler prism roller and pneumatic seeder.

A Fransgard road grader, swath wuffler, twin-rotor cam rake and a 13’ haybob will also be on display.