He will also showcase 20 new and ex-hire New Holland tractors, ranging from 25hp right the way up to 270hp with a range of front-end loaders and transmissions.

Well-known midlands tractor dealership WR Shaw will be celebrating 40 years of new tractor sales at this year’s Ploughing.

Proprietor Billy Shaw started off his business in 1983 selling used tractors before becoming a sub-dealer to Lyons and Burton in 1984, when he began selling new Fiat tractors.

In 1984, Bill recalls selling four new Fiats, three 666s and an 80-90. Billy said the business grew rapidly, and in 1989 he had a bumper year, selling 90 new tractors.

Over the years, the business has grown to become one of Ireland’s leading tractor dealerships. Shaw claims to be selling an average of 80 new tractors annually, with a further average of 120 used tractors passing through the doors.

He is adamant that the Fiat 110-90 was the best tractor he has ever sold, churning out over 400 new models during their reign of production. “Nothing will ever come close to the 110-90. It was way ahead of its time.

It was the only tractor fit to stay cool when working hard for long hours in that era. The Fiat F140 and the later 8360s were great solid reliable tractors too – they were simple machines to work on”, explained Shaw.

In recent years, WR Shaw bought out Lyons and Burton with its two depots in Kilcock and Carlow. Having started off with one member of staff in 1983, Shaw has grown his business to three depots with 45 full-time staff.

Shaw has planned to mark the anniversary at the Ploughing with a custom painted New Holland T7.270 Auto Command. He will also showcase 20 new and ex-hire New Holland tractors, ranging from 25hp right the way up to 270hp, with a range of front-end loaders and transmissions.