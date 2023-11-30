The 100hp to 130hp Vestrum range is now available with the dual clutch ActiveDrive 8 transmission previously only available on Maxxum models.

One of the Case IH launches worthy of a mention was the addition of the dual-clutch ActiveDrive 8 transmission to the 100-130hp, four-cylinder Vestrum range.

Case IH has extended the transmission choices for its Vestrum 100, 110, 120 and 130 models to include the 40km/h ActiveDrive 8 option instead of the CVXDrive CVT unit, only offered until now. Meanwhile, the Maxxum lineup was the only range to offer the ActiveDrive 8 option until now. In terms of functionality, the 24x24, eight step/three-range powershift transmissions offers a number of similarities to that of a CVT, including the Active Clutch II ‘brake to neutral’ function. This function allows the tractor to be halted by just the brakes alone, easing operations such a front loader work.

Two specification packages are available for the Vestrum ActiveDrive 8 tractors, ‘selection’ and ‘advanced’. ‘Selection’ models are equipped with mechanical spools, an 80 or 110l/min hydraulic pump, three-speed PTO and front linkage options. Other extras include air con and cab suspension.

A low-profile (2.7m) panoramic roof option is available instead of the standard (2.83m) offering.

The alternative ‘advanced’ package includes, front linkage with front hitch management, electro-hydraulic spools, and further advanced headland management, auto guidance and IsoBus options.