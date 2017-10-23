Mart prices: hit-and-miss trade at breeding heifer sale in Tuam

This 700kg Simmental cross heifer was born 13 March 2015 and had a Replacement Index of €84. She is due to calve to Limousin bull in March 2018 and achieved the top price for an in-calf heifer of €1,450.

This heavy muscled Limousin cross heifer weighing 715kg and born 12 July 2015 had a Replacement Index of €83. She was bid to €1,600 (€2.24/kg) but not sold.

This 405kg Simmental heifer with a Replacement Index of €109 and born 24 April 2016 sold for €900 (€2.22/kg).

This lovely-quality Belgian Blue cross heifer weighing 505kg and born 5 October 2016 had a Replacement Index of €111 and sold for €1,450 (€2.87/kg).

This great-quality 550kg black Limousin heifer, born 3 March 2016, with a high Replacement Index of €164 attracted strong bidding and sold for €1,420 (€2.56/kg).

This shapy 515kg Limousin heifer had a very high Replacement Index of €140. She was born 13 January 2016 and sold for €1,200 (€2.33/kg).

This 510kg Limousin heifer, born 27 April 2015, had a Replacement Index of €119 and is due to calve March 2018. She was bid to €1,340 but not sold.

This 460kg Limousin heifer was born 17 May 2016 and had a Replacement Index of €85. She was bid to €1,120 (€2.43/kg) but not sold.

This 485kg Limousin heifer, born 13 May 2016, had a Replacement Index of €111. She was bid to €1,120 (€2.31/kg) but not sold.

This 445kg Limousin heifer had a high Replacement Index value of €126. She was born 20 April 2016 and weighed 455kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.46/kg).

This nice quality 380kg Limousin heifer with a white blaze on her head was born 6 September 2016. She had a Replacement Index value of €103 and sold for €1,120 (€2.95/kg).

This 440kg Limousin heifer, born March 2016, had a high Replacement Index value of €145. She sold for €1,100 (€2.50/kg).

This 485kg Limousin heifer, born 4 May 2016, had a Replacement Index value of €90. She was bid to €1,040 (€2.14/kg) but not sold.

This 485kg Charolais sired by the AI bull Fiston possessed a €uro-Star value of €96. She was born 21 September 2016 and sold for €1,080 (€2.23/kg).

This 460kg black Limousin heifer, born 29 May 2016 and possessing a €uro-Star value of €84 was bid to €1,090 (€2.37/kg) but not sold.

This Limousin heifer, born 19 April 2015, weighed 520kg and had a Replacement index of €107. She is due to calve to a Limousin bull in March 2018 and sold for €1400. .

