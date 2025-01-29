Two fixed barriers and a new swinging barrier were also installed as part of the revamp of the calving shed.

Those who have visited Tullamore Farm will be familiar with our calving shed, as it is often the location for our forums or food courts for our open days.

The shed is a four-bay, long, dry-bedded shed with a simple steel frame, consisting of painted rolled steel joints (RSJs) used for the upright stanchions and the trusses in the roof.

The shed is divided by a central passage.

On the left as you walk in, there are three individual calving boxes with calving gates and a large, communal calving area to the right.

The issue with the shed is common among many other older buildings out there, in that the upright stanchion in the middle of the shed – on which the barriers for the group area hung – had rusted away, as can be seen from the photo.

The old RSJs were nearly completely corroded at the base, as can be seen from the photo.

Rust like this is most commonly seen at the base of a stanchion and can be a result of poor-quality paint, poor-quality steel, excess moisture, or simply a result of time and age.

Procedure

Mick Ryan, Evergreen Construction, completed the RSJ switchover, assisted by farm manager Shaun Diver.

To support the roof trusses while taking down the rotten RSJ, a shorter RSJ was bolted to the roof truss further into the pen and allowed to rest on the ground. From here, the old RSJ could be taken away. The intention was to completely remove the old RSJ, sit the new one on the flat of a block and pour lean concrete mix around it.

Lean mix concrete was poured around the base of each RSJ after it was welded to the good steel of the old one.

However, after breaking the concrete to 18’’ (450mm) depth and the bottom of the RSJ not in sight, the decision was made to weld the new RSJ to the old one.

The steel that was underneath the ground was in perfect condition. It was cut below ground level and the new RSJ welded on before being bolted into the existing holes in the roof truss.

This procedure was repeated in the other two RSJs in the shed, with the short support girder moved to support the roof trusses as required.

Lean mix was then poured around the base of the RSJ which had been broken out, with 1m³ of concrete used between the three bases.

New barriers

New Condon feed barriers were also installed as part of the revamp. Two fixed plain barriers were installed in two bays, with 6’’ × 3’’ timbers sitting underneath them, while a swinging timber gate barrier was installed in the bay closest to the front door of the shed.

The swinging barrier which. is located closest to the door, will allow for drafting of springing cows into the loose boxes and give access for cleaning out and bedding.

Some old timbers were used under the barrier in one bay, with three new timbers used in the second.

Cost

The supply and fitting of the new RSJs came to €1,900 + VAT, while 1m³ of lean mix came to €114 + VAT. The two plain barriers cost €260 + VAT, with the timber swinging barrier costing €467 + VAT. Three lengths of 6’’ × 3’’ timber came to the price of €60 + VAT. The invoices for labour for hanging the barriers are yet to be issued.

All in all, the price of materials and labour comes to €3,061 + VAT, with the total bill likely to be €3,200 + VAT.

In short

Upright RSJs in the Tullamore Farm calving shed had rotted through due to age and needed replacing.

Roof truss supported with shorter RSJ deeper within the shed, while rotted one was removed.

Base broken out, old RSJ cut out and new one welded onto good steel of the old RSJ underneath the concrete.

Lean mix poured around each base.

Three new barriers installed as part of revamp.

Total costs coming to circa €3,200 + VAT.