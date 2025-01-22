Liam with one of the farm’s many anthills – these mounds may be several decades old.

They call it ‘the rocks’ and it’s one of Ireland’s hidden heritage gems, situated in a nondescript part of south Roscommon that most people drive through, unaware, on journeys elsewhere.

A farmed landscape, dominated by mixed cattle and sheep systems, today many of its farmers commute to nearby Athlone or Ballinasloe to supplement their farm income.

‘The rocks’ is a limestone ‘karst’ region, resembling a fragment of the Burren. This fragment has itself become further fragmented over time as holdings were ‘reclaimed’ to try to boost productivity and farm income.

Today’s resultant patchwork is diverse and colourful, even on a winter’s day – bright-green improved grasslands interspersed with pale-green, rock-strewn, species-rich pastures, dark-brown patches of scrub and crisp-blue wintry turloughs.

The remnant ‘old grassland’ fragments are among Ireland’s best, described by the NPWS as “a rare and special habitat, in decline across Ireland and Europe”.

Their undisturbed nature is proven by the presence of a remarkable density of ant hills (indicating low levels of disturbance), as well as the profusion of orchids and other rare species.

No less significant is the ‘crucial ecosystem service’ that the undulating landscape provides as a rainwater collection system; the water channelled through ‘a vast network of underground collection channels and reservoirs’ to provide the main water supply for south Roscommon.

Farming the rocks

The Kildea family have been farming here for three generations. On their 100-acre holding, much of it unimproved rough grazing, they traditionally kept sheep and suckler cows.

Losing the herd to TB a few years ago forced a change to the current system: buying in c.30 heifers, outwintering them on the ‘dry lie’ of the free-draining limestone, and finishing them on summer pastures.

Though input costs are low, it’s tough to earn a living, so off-farm work - usually in construction - was always part of the farm family economy.

However, the combination of the economic crash in 2008 and a sudden life-changing illness suffered by Liam’s mother in 2013, changed everything.

Today Liam’s main role, and sole source of income, is as a carer to his mother, who requires 24-hour home care.

He helps out on the farm, mostly herding; all family members share the responsibility of caring – for people, livestock and land. Many farm families face similar challenges, balancing farming with caring for family members, a role which is scarcely acknowledged and greatly undervalued.

An army of advocates

Though restricted by his caring responsibilities, Liam is an enormously energetic person and the outlets for his energy are many and varied, including dancing, looking after the local community centre at Taughmaconnell (where he proudly shows me the new kitchen, seating and signage), and advocating for ‘the rocks’.

Liam Kildea with some of the outwintered stock on the family farm in south Roscommon.

In his youth, Liam always felt that his local area didn’t ‘fit’ descriptions of other landscapes.

Curious, he recalls searching the internet to find out why, eventually uncovering a research report which described the uniqueness of ‘the rocks’. This set Liam on a learning journey which continues today.

With awareness, there often comes a sense of responsibility.

For Liam, understanding ‘the rock’s’ value as a repository for biodiversity, as a regional water source, and as a place steeped in myths and legends, raised his awareness of threats to these values – such as habitat loss and fragmentation, scrub encroachment, quarrying and invasive species.

Liam’s response was to help found the ‘Uí Máine Kingdom’ group, reaching out to farmers, artists (in particular the ‘Celtic Eye Art Group’ led by Nicola Bowles), botanists, bryologists, archaeologists, geologists - and many other ‘ologists’ – building awareness and an army of advocates.

A particularly fruitful collaboration has been with ecologist Linda Gilsenan and local farmer and farm adviser Eoghan Finneran.

With support from Community Foundation Ireland, they carried out a biodiversity study of the area, prompting ongoing efforts to secure funding to bring more farmers on board to help conserve ‘the rocks’.

Liam is confident that this will happen: as a dance instructor, he reckons that once you get the first couple out on the dancefloor, it’s much easier for others to join in.

A rocky road

Liam’s journey, as a farmer, carer and community activist, is both unusual and inspiring.

He has certainly helped to build awareness of his local heritage, of which he is immeasurably proud.

He has recruited all sorts of unlikely co-conspirators in the artistic and academic world, building important connections and creating foundations for future projects.

As such, he is an important catalyst in kick-starting a new journey for his community and his place, extending the concept of ‘care’ to one whereby farmers are rewarded as carers-in-chief of their unique place and its deep heritage.

With an estimated 1,500ha of this karst landscape remaining (c.30% of its original extent) it’s an important job. A rocky road in many ways, but kudos to Liam and other ‘carers’ – in the broadest sense – for embarking on the journey: we wish them well.

Top tips

Siting troughs for supplementary meal in areas where overgrowth of bracken or briars is a problem encourages trampling by the cattle, helping to control the invasive species.

Learn More

*The report by the Karst Farming Group titled ‘The Rocks’ is available by clicking here

Farm facts

Name: Kildea Family.

Farm type: Beef.

Farm size: 40ha, mostly rough grazing.