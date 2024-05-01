With plenty of clubs involved in the national volleyball finals from all around the country, there was fierce competition to get out of the group stages of the national volleyball finals.

However, the cream rose to the top, with Callan versus Monaghan in the first of our two semi-finals. Monaghan put it up to the home team, but it was Callan that would book the first spot in the finals.

It was then the turn of Fermoy versus CMC Macra. After a tight game, it was last year’s winners Fermoy that would take the second spot in the final.

Callan versus Fermoy, a repeat of last year’s final, when Fermoy won it in 2023.

A fierce rivalry ensued and we were in for a good match. Both sides were not going to give away easy points or let the other get ahead.

However, it was to be Callan’s year this year, as it came out victorious.

A few more sports competitions are coming up, as we head into the summer and the weather hopefully gets better. Our tag rugby – where clubs will once again make their way to Kilkenny for a great day out of sport and fun – will bring a bit of competition as well.

We’ll then challenge our members with their hurley and sliotar skills in the poc fada.

Over a 3km course, members will be able to test out their accessory and strength, as they try to get along the course in the least amount of strikes.

With this and more in Macra, there is plenty to keep clubs and members out and active over the summer months.