A manual has been designed to support primary school teachers, and members of their local farming communities, deliver the tools needed for effective farm safety education in the classroom. \ Philip Doyle

Schools are being urged to register their interest for a new classroom initiative in farm safety education.

AgriKids and Irish Rural Link have launched two pilot school events, in Clontibret National School, Co Monaghan, and Kilmihil National School Co Clare, to showcase their new education resource.

AgriKids founder Alma Jordan said no one teacher, school or individual can deliver the farm safety message alone.

“When it comes to farm safety, the saying ‘it takes a village’ is so apt,” she said.

“We need our communities to come together to make sure that the message gets home and is relevant.”

Advice from members of An Garda Síochána, teachers, farmers, community development officers and farm accident survivors was used to create the information manual.

The manual includes information on how teachers and members of the community can work together to co-deliver the programme. In addition, a farm safety gaming app and a video animation to the farm safety song, When You’re Working on the Farm, are also in development and due for release later this month.

These new resources will be freely available to schools and communities and on the AgriKids’ website.

“I get so many requests to visit schools and all too often I must refuse as it’s simply not possible to visit them all,” added Jordan.

“By adopting a more community-led approach we can not only encourage education of farm safety in schools, but also support people in the area who may be invited to schools to deliver talks and make sure they feel confident and assured while doing so,” she said.