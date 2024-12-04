Previously in the Wicklow uplands area, the gardaí had launched Operation Hurdle in 2015, which focused on crime prevention in the area. / Donal O' Leary

An Garda Síochána will be taking measures to target individuals involved in the theft of Christmas trees and related crimes over the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, a garda spokesperson said that it will be conducting regular anti-crime patrols and checkpoints in the lead-up to the festive period.

Christmas trees retail for between €40 and €50 at 23% VAT and if 2,000 trees were sold on the black market, that would be a loss of €23,000 to the Exchequer. In 2015, gardaí had launched Operation Hurdle, which focused on crime prevention in the Wicklow uplands area.

There hasn’t been a specific operational name assigned since 2022.

However, gardaí said that it will continue to engage with those involved in the industry to prevent these crimes taking place.

In addition, gardaí are urging anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to contact their local garda station immediately.