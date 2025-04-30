The warning will remain in place until 6 May.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a “high risk” or orange fire warning which will last until Tuesday 6 May.

“Arising from current weather patterns, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels exist, especially heather and gorse,” a Department spokesperson said.

“Current easterly high-pressure dominated weather and warm, dry weather conditions are forecast to gradually give way to westerly high-pressure conditions which are expected remain in place over the weekend. Elevated fire risks are expected in all areas during this period,” the spokesperson added.

Fire behaviour and spread rates will be strongly influenced by increasingly dry fuel conditions, low humidity levels and variable light to moderate windspeeds. With continued fine weather and the May bank holiday weekend ahead, higher levels of visitor activity are expected in the countryside.

“Additional vigilance is warranted in areas with open public access, so visitors to public recreational areas should cooperate with all fire safety requirements and not light open fires or barbecues in high-risk areas,” the spokesperson advised.

“Landowners and managers should remain vigilant to all fire activity and report all suspicious activity to An Garda Síochána. Rural users should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.”