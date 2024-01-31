Significant price gaps have opened on cattle and sheep between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Processors in Britain are paying significantly more for finished cattle and hoggets compared to factories in NI.

Official quotes for U-3 grading cattle range from 460p to 466p/kg at NI plants, with deals of 485p to 490p/kg available, depending on numbers.

However, that falls short of the 505p to 510p/kg being paid by processors in Britain for animals at the same conformation.

Cows

Plants in Britain are also paying higher prices for cull cows, with price reports showing R-grading animals averaging 380p/kg.

In contrast, R3-grading cows processed in NI averaged 352.4p/kg last week, which is a difference of £100 for a 360kg carcase.

Hoggets

Moving to sheep, and that price gap widens to almost 60p/kg, with official price reports in Britain showing hoggets averaged 631.8p/kg last week, with little change to the trade being reported in recent days.

In contrast, factory prices in NI range from 570p to 580p/kg, up 10p to 15p/kg on last week, although quotes lag further behind on 560p to 565p/kg.

That differential means hoggets processed at local plants are making £11 to £13 less than the same animals processed in Britain.

Read more

Scanning time for autumn-calving herds