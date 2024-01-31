Processors in Britain are paying significantly more for finished cattle and hoggets compared to factories in NI.
Official quotes for U-3 grading cattle range from 460p to 466p/kg at NI plants, with deals of 485p to 490p/kg available, depending on numbers.
However, that falls short of the 505p to 510p/kg being paid by processors in Britain for animals at the same conformation.
Cows
Plants in Britain are also paying higher prices for cull cows, with price reports showing R-grading animals averaging 380p/kg.
In contrast, R3-grading cows processed in NI averaged 352.4p/kg last week, which is a difference of £100 for a 360kg carcase.
Hoggets
Moving to sheep, and that price gap widens to almost 60p/kg, with official price reports in Britain showing hoggets averaged 631.8p/kg last week, with little change to the trade being reported in recent days.
In contrast, factory prices in NI range from 570p to 580p/kg, up 10p to 15p/kg on last week, although quotes lag further behind on 560p to 565p/kg.
That differential means hoggets processed at local plants are making £11 to £13 less than the same animals processed in Britain.
