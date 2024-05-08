Intermediate and overall supreme champion Eniver Toby, owned by Michael McKeefry and his son Kian, from Swatragh, Co Derry, at the NI Limousin Cattle Society show and sale in Ballymena Mart. \ Houston Green

Pedigree cattle breeders from NI had a weekend to remember at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s premier May sale in Carlisle.

On Friday afternoon, Bernish Toplad, from Omagh-based Kieran McCrory, won the intermediate and supreme championships. Sired by Foxhillfarm Ourbest, this November 2022-born bull from the homebred Bernish Princessjuli, sold for 16,000gns.

Other notable performances saw the Ampertaine herd of James McKay, Upperlands, sell three prize-winning bulls, starting with 22,000gns for Ampertaine Tornado, the senior champion and third highest-priced animal through the ring. Next up at 14,000gns was Ampertaine Texas, with 8,000gns paid for Ampertaine Tarzan.

Pointhouse Terry from Michael Diamond, Garvagh, sold for 11,000gns, while Millgate Triumph from the Loughran family, Cookstown, made 10,000gns.

NI club sale

On bank holiday Monday, the NI Limousin club held its annual May sale in Ballymena Mart, with Swatragh breeder Michael McKeefry taking supreme champion with Eniver Toby.

Sired by Ampertaine Majestic and bred from Eniver Lulu, Toby is a November 2022-born bull and topped the day’s trading at 8,000gns.

