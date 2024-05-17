It’s day three on the cattle lawns at Balmoral Show and it's all about the dairy classes, with several breeds out of adjudication.

The Holstein Friesian classes have some of the biggest entries in the show and it was Slatbogie Apple Crush that came out on top in the junior Holstein championship.

The July-born daughter of Oh River SYC Crushabull caught the eye of judge Wyn Jones from Carmarthenshire.

Standing in reserve was another Slatbogie heifer, this time the December 2022-born Slatbogie Army Odette.

The Slatbogie herd took three first-placed rosettes in a row in the Holstein classes in what is setting to be a record day of showing for the Derry team.

There is some southern Irish cattle interest as well following on from a very successful day for southern cattle in the commercial section in the show rings on Thursday.

Wexfrod-based Hallow Holsteins owned by the Jones family took home first prize in the two-year-old heifer in-milk class.

Hallow Lambda Haniko Twizzle, a September 2021-born cow, goes back to the famous Hallow twizzle line, which has bred many prizewinners in Balmoral and further afield down through the years.

And we have white smoke in the Junior @HolsteinUK Championship @balmoralshow ??Slatabogie Holsteins have done the double with Slatabogie Apple Crush and Slatabogie Army Odette taking Champion and Reserve ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @FJDairy pic.twitter.com/RLk4jl7vGC May 17, 2024

In the Ayrshire section, the Slaybogie herd was also up on the honours list, taking first prize in the maiden heifer class with their October 2023-born heifer Slatbogie Stanley Alice.

And just like that judging is underway on day 3?? Arwyn Wilson is the judge in the Ayrshire classes here this morning and is kicking off with the Maiden Heifer class? 1st prize going to Slatabogie Holsteins with Slatabogie Stanley Alice @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @balmoralshow pic.twitter.com/XPcJSfQBGJ — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 17, 2024

Stay tuned to farmersjournal.ie for your Balmoral updates during the day and pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal for a full report from the 2024 Balmoral Show.