It’s day three on the cattle lawns at Balmoral Show and it's all about the dairy classes, with several breeds out of adjudication.

The Holstein Friesian classes have some of the biggest entries in the show and it was Slatbogie Apple Crush that came out on top in the junior Holstein championship.

The July-born daughter of Oh River SYC Crushabull caught the eye of judge Wyn Jones from Carmarthenshire.

Standing in reserve was another Slatbogie heifer, this time the December 2022-born Slatbogie Army Odette.

The Slatbogie herd took three first-placed rosettes in a row in the Holstein classes in what is setting to be a record day of showing for the Derry team.

There is some southern Irish cattle interest as well following on from a very successful day for southern cattle in the commercial section in the show rings on Thursday.

Wexfrod-based Hallow Holsteins owned by the Jones family took home first prize in the two-year-old heifer in-milk class.

Hallow Lambda Haniko Twizzle, a September 2021-born cow, goes back to the famous Hallow twizzle line, which has bred many prizewinners in Balmoral and further afield down through the years.

In the Ayrshire section, the Slaybogie herd was also up on the honours list, taking first prize in the maiden heifer class with their October 2023-born heifer Slatbogie Stanley Alice.

Stay tuned to farmersjournal.ie for your Balmoral updates during the day and pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal for a full report from the 2024 Balmoral Show.