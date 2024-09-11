Despite an expectation that Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) money in 2024 will be cut 9%, the actual amount paid to farmers in September is just over 11% down on 2023.

The 9% cut has been made to fund new beef schemes, including the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme (BCRS). However, in recent years, DAERA has added to the BPS payout, to ensure all available ring-fenced funds are used.

In 2023, an increase of 2.3% was applied, while in 2022 it was 2.04%. In 2021, there was an uplift of 6.29%. There has been no adjustment made in 2024.

On enquiry, a DAERA spokesperson described the 2.3% increase from 2023 as “a one-off non-consolidated payment”, adding that the full expenditure in 2024 won’t be known until all BPS claims are paid.

“It is too early in the 2024/2025 financial year to determine if there are any unspent funds,” the spokesperson said.